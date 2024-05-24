SmartSweets, the original better-for-you, low-sugar candy brand, announced an upgrade to its top-selling flavors. Sweet Fish, Sourmelon Bites, Sour Blast Buddies, and Peach Rings now deliver juicier and fruitier flavor, softer and fresher texture, brighter and bolder colors, and extra sour power on the sour candies, according to the brand. All of the flavors continue to provide up to 92% less sugar than traditional candy, with no artificial sweeteners, no added sugar, and no sugar alcohols.

The new recipe represents months and months of recipe testing and consumer feedback. The company's goal was to deliver a candy that was unequivocally preferred to the existing formula, which was confirmed through rigorous consumer testing.

"Since our launch in 2016, SmartSweets has led the better-for-you candy industry through our relentless commitment to innovation and our dedication to our community," says Tara Bosch, founder of SmartSweets. "This recipe evolution is a testament to our community's invaluable feedback and is a game-changer in meeting the evolving preferences of the broadest range of candy lovers while delivering on our promise to Kick Sugar, Keep Candy."

The redesigned packaging features a "New & Improved" badge, setting the stage for a new chapter of growth for the brand. The new formula also extends to other new flavors launched just this year, including Tropical Sours and Barbie x SmartSweets Pink Lemonade Dream Gummy Candy. The revamped candy is available for purchase in stores nationwide and online at SmartSweets.com.



