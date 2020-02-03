2020 Food and Beverage Sustainable Packaging Trends

What Millennials think, say and do will dominate all aspects of businesses for many years to come — including the packaging of the beverages they drink and foods they eat. The reason? Millennials are putting a significantly higher priority on sustainability than have the generations before them and will reward brands and businesses that understand how to align packaging with their eco-focused needs. That is the finding of EcoFocus Worldwide’s 2019 U.S. Trends Survey.

As a result, this generation is expecting the companies it does business with to protect natural resources, use renewable materials, and practice sustainable forestry and regenerative agriculture. And according to President and CEO of EcoFocus, Linda Gilbert, Millennials have taken the lead on the sustainable packaging conversation with the expectation that brand owners do their part to deliver eco-friendly solutions.