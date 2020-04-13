Paperboard/Corrugated/CartonsSustainable PackagingWhite Papers
Corrugated packaging – and extraordinary recycling success story

April 13, 2020
Corrugated “cardboard” boxes are used to deliver products everywhere – they are essential to keep our supply chains moving. Consumers can help the corrugated industry to continue providing high-quality, sustainable boxes simply by placing used boxes in their recycling bins for recovery. The average box contains 50% recycled material and 96% of the boxes produced in the U.S. are recycled into new boxes – clean, sustainable packaging with many lives, helping ensure that suppliers can continue filling orders and delivering products in pristine condition to shoppers. Learn how corrugated is recycled to make new boxes.

 

