What shipping container system is best for the environment?
The corrugated industry regularly evaluates its environmental footprint by commissioning third-party, peer-reviewed, ISO-compliant life cycle assessments (LCAs) to objectively assess corrugated packaging’s impact on the environment. Comparing container systems’ environmental performance is a complicated business, with numerous variables to be considered. The box industry’s recent LCA compared environmental impacts of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) and corrugated containers used to transport fresh produce.