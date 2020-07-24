Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) has started to convert its packaging to 100% recycled plastic for three more U.S. domestic still water brands. Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water and Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water packaging, which has long been 100% recyclable, will now be both 100% recyclable and made from 100% recycled plastic. With the expansion of recycled plastic (rPET) to these brands, nearly 60% of all households in the U.S. will have access to one of our regionally distributed spring water brands in bottles made entirely with recycled plastic.

"We have made significant strides on our journey to use more sustainable packaging," said David Tulauskas, vice president and chief sustainability officer of NWNA. "Bottles made with other bottles, like these, provide tangible proof that recycling works and the circular economy for plastics is achievable. By using recycled plastic, we are breathing new life into existing materials, reducing the need for new plastic and our carbon footprint, and supporting the 757,000 jobs in recycling and reuse activities in the U.S."

The packaging conversion for these three brands means that NWNA has now doubled the amount of rPET used since 2019 across its U.S. domestic portfolio to 16.5%. This step brings the company closer to achieving its goals of using 25% rPET across its U.S. domestic portfolio by 2021 and 50% rPET by 2025. By accelerating the use of rPET in its bottles, NWNA is leading the shift from virgin plastic to recycled plastic and helping to create an end-market for sustainable rPET. Using recycled plastic can help keep it out of landfills, waterways and oceans, and reduces greenhouse gases by 67% compared to using new plastic1.

To help consumers identify the new rPET bottles, all three brands will include a new message on the labels of the 20 oz., 700 mL, 1L and 1.5L bottles, stating they are both 100% recyclable and now are also made from 100% recycled plastic. To provide greater transparency about the source of the water, the labels will also include a QR code that allows people to scan and track the journey of the water they're drinking, as well as the bottle.

Ozarka will be launching a TV, digital and social media campaign this summer to inform Texans of the new rPET bottles. Understanding that bottles need to be recycled in order to create bottles with other bottles, Zephyrhills will be launching limited edition labels that encourage consumers to recycle through a bold message stating, 'I'm Not Trash! I'm 100% Recyclable.' This message will accompany the "100% recycled" message on the applicable bottle sizes.