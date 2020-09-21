In early 2019, BIC came to Brigade Branding for assistance refreshing their “Good Vibes” line of lighters, with the goal of increasing sales among their millennial demographic.

The desired look and feel for the “Good Vibes” lighters was fun, irreverent, and edgy (without being offensive). In combination with internet research, social media support, and a lot of memes, Brigade delivered creative approaches that would engage millennials without alienating other BIC consumers in search of a lighter.

In 2020, the agency designed two new series for BIC — one that targets hip trendsetters with nostalgic interests, and another that targets active family and friends who share a love for BBQ. For the “Nostalgia” series, Brigade focused on bygone technology that is still valued for its style and colorful character — such as landlines, typewriters, vinyl records and cassette tapes.

For the “BBQ Pitmaster” lighter, we developed a simple, fun, and colorful wrap that makes getting your grill on feel approachable.