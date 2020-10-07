This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » A Slice of Goodness – The Importance of Recycling Pizza Boxes
Pizza night is a great tradition in many American households – and this year, an especially popular option for consumers staying home or scaling back on restaurant dining. In July, we learned that pizza lovers have one more reason to feel good about embracing pizza night: it’s now been officially established and agreed that the pizza box is, in fact, recyclable.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.
In our October issue, the PACK EXPO Connects preview will whet your appetite for its new virtual format, applying IIoT technology and analytics, cold cereal trends, marketing as a tool for packaging, exploring tomorrow’s packaging and more.