Pregis announces the North American launch of its Sharp Packaging Systems® MAX-PRO 24 continuous bagging system. This latest model in the MAX-PRO line can handle a wider range of products and bag sizes making it ideal for fulfillment operations with a broad ecommerce offering.

The MAX-PRO 24 includes highly advanced automated technology, new web handling features that simplify operations and automated pass-through settings, resulting in lower operating costs. Predictive maintenance via Pregis’ proprietary Maxwell intelligent interface, enables trouble-free operation. The system also includes an easy-to-use bag threading system and a user-friendly HMI control panel that simplifies operation and guides troubleshooting. Its low-force jaw is designed to make the machine safe, simple and cost effective to use.

The bagging system has a small footprint, but can accommodate bags that are up to 24-inches wide and 36-inches long. It handles products that weigh up to 10 lb. Its size allows the machine to fit into existing packaging lines while taking up less floor space. Additionally, its innovative label side up, multiple exit conveyor system allows bags to leave the machine to the left, right, or rear, so it can be added into existing production lines more easily.

Additional features include: Zebra thermal printers permit direct printing onto packages for barcodes, graphics, and alphanumeric fonts. In order to maximize ribbon usage, reduced spacing between impressions has been incorporated, plus printing with alternative registrations and adjusting impression placements. All of these improvements help decrease thermal ribbon consumption by as much as 90%.