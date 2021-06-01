Created for Pat McGrath, one of the legendary makeup artist’s boldest products yet, the futuristic carton is expressly designed to amplify the brand-bolstering “unboxing” experience, so critical to consumers who purchase online.

It was printed and converted by Bellwyck of Scarborough, ON, Canada. Bellwyck is a leading influencer in the packaging industry, with over 80 years of experience attending to the needs of the cosmetic and fragrance market.

To magnify visual effect on a very small carton, Hazen micro-embossed specially coated polyester film with “Mercury,” a unique overall holographic pattern, then metallized the film and laminated it to a solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board, before registered sheeting. The film lamination delivers mirror-like brightness and a liquid-flash effect of full-spectrum color, as well as durable performance for clean scoring and folding. The ultimate effect is outsized excitement to the consumer.

“This package really stood out,” remarked one judge, “the embossed areas are like a hallmark and impart a feeling of luxury.” The user-friendly laser-scored opening and clever use of a tab to re-latch the flip-top also impressed the judges.

“We were very happy to collaborate with Bellwyck on this powerful little package,” said Hazen President John Hazen, “and gratified that the AIMCAL judges recognized its potential.” Hazen achieved AIMCAL “Product of the Year” honors in 2018, 2019, and 2020.