Webinar overview: Sanitation demands on food processors continue to evolve.
With labor constraints and increased production quotas, OEMs are supporting processors like never before. This means strategic partnerships and teams-based approaches to the hygienic design of equipment are critical to end-users. Food processing solutions engineered with experts from sanitation, equipment manufacturing, and customer processes best position consumers for safe and efficiently produced food.
- Overview and introduction to the current climate
- Key problems processors are facing
- Hygienic design and OEMs – traditionally speaking A team-based approach
- Why this matters to processors
- Simple takeaways for immediate improvement Defining success
Subject Matter Experts: Anthony Saitta, Commercial Food Sanitation Tricia Clark, VP of Operations, EnSight Solutions Heath Clifton, Director of Automation and Controls, EnSight Solutions