Webinar overview: Sanitation demands on food processors continue to evolve.

With labor constraints and increased production quotas, OEMs are supporting processors like never before. This means strategic partnerships and teams-based approaches to the hygienic design of equipment are critical to end-users. Food processing solutions engineered with experts from sanitation, equipment manufacturing, and customer processes best position consumers for safe and efficiently produced food.

Overview and introduction to the current climate

Key problems processors are facing

Hygienic design and OEMs – traditionally speaking A team-based approach

Why this matters to processors

Simple takeaways for immediate improvement Defining success

Subject Matter Experts: Anthony Saitta, Commercial Food Sanitation Tricia Clark, VP of Operations, EnSight Solutions Heath Clifton, Director of Automation and Controls, EnSight Solutions