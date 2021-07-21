The brand kicks off the program in Atlanta with a performance by Latto, the city’s first solo female rapper to go gold and platinum, on July 29 via the “Stage 1” bottle.

The second show takes place on the West Coast on Aug. 12 via the “Stage 2” bottle with multi-platinum-selling songwriter and rapper, Saweetie, and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will take the stage as the final “Stage 3” performer on Aug. 18.

Fans can score access to the livestreams with purchase of 20-oz. Live From The Label bottles of Sprite or Sprite Zero Sugar. The bottles feature QR codes that can be scanned to unlock the livestream concerts, replays of previous shows, exclusive merch giveaways and reminders for future shows.