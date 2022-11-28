The Multi FleX1 Electric is the latest addition to Signode’s popular Lachenmeier brand of stretch hooders used around the globe for load containment. From palletized goods in the food, beverage and pharma industry to bricks, blocks and bagged commodities in the building industry, this stretch hooder provides powerful five-sided protection for your products during their transit packaging journey.

With the ability to be fitted with several film rolls, the Multi FleX1 Electric can wrap multiple load sizes with greater variations quickly. The machine hosts a variety of film patterns, including fully closed hoods, film sleeves, short hoods, and film reinforcement capabilities. The Multi Flex1 Electric is engineered for cubed loads, irregular loads with protrusions, and varying product shapes, and is capable of wrapping more than 200 loads per hour.

Featuring an electrically operated stretch frame and film handling system, its overall smaller footprint means that the Multi FleX1 Electric can also maximize valuable production floor space and be placed closer to a facility’s perimeter. This industry-leading equipment is backed up by decades service and support, allowing Signode to be a true partner in enhancing productivity and improving throughput.

Visit our website to learn more!












