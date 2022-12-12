Signode’s Simplimatic® Essential Compact and Mixed Robotic Palletizing Systems are engineered to load single or multiple pallets simultaneously. Designed for our customer’s desired speed, service life, payload, reach, repeatability, and affordability, our palletizing and depalletizing automation systems can be integrated for any application.

With a suite of equipment encompassing compact, dual, over/under and pallet handling designs, we are able to meet the custom demands and challenges faced by your unique operation. Palletizers are available in both conventional multi-axis and force-limiting collaborative varieties, with payloads available ranging from .5 kg up to 700 kg depending on project need.

All robotic palletizers are available with custom recipes to allow a single cell to handle multiple SKUs with variable stacking patterns. This versatile and flexible equipment is backed up by decades service and support, allowing Signode to be a true partner in enhancing productivity and improving throughput.

Visit our website to learn more!








