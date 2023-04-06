Constantia Flexibles, a leading manufacturer in the flexible packaging industry, has announced the acquisition of Lászlópack Kft., a Hungarian flexible packaging producer specializing in flexo printing. The move allows Constantia to further extend its European flexo printing platform.

“We are growing with Lászlópack,” said Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles. “We share a common vision to serve our customers with more eco-friendly, innovative packaging solutions. This acquisition further seizes new growth opportunities for Lászlópack to grow outside of Hungary as well as for us to support their customers with our more sustainable product offerings.”

Established in 1998, Lászlópack is a local champion in its domestic flexible packaging market and has shown a strong track record of growth. Over the recent years, Constantia Flexibles was able to expand its European flexo printing platform through the international acquisitions of Propak in Turkey, FFP Packaging Solutions in Great Britain, Drukpol in Poland, and now Lászlópack in Hungary.

“Our partnership with Constantia Flexibles marks a significant milestone in our growth journey,” said Szabolcs László, CEO of Lászlópack. “It's a strategic collaboration rooted in our mutual dedication to offering the finest flexible packaging solutions. We can now serve more customers around the world and make a significant impact in developing more eco-friendly packaging options. Customers will benefit from an expanded portfolio of products and services fueled by the cooperation with Constantia Flexibles.”

To learn more about Constantia Flexibles, please visit https://www.cflex.com/.