Windmoeller & Hoelscher in North America is pleased to announce that Ken Register has joined the company as regional sales manager for extrusion and printing machinery in the Southern U.S. He is taking over for Peter Langhan, who retired at the end of 2022 after 40 years.

Register’s territory includes South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas South. Dominic Barnes, regional sales manager responsible for the Western U.S., will cover Texas North.

Ken comes to W&H with over 25 years of experience. Most recently he served as the sales and marketing director at Mitsubishi Films, where he spent 14 years. Prior to that, he worked in procurement and R&D at Anheuser-Busch.

Ken started his career as a press operator before becoming a development specialist at Cryovac (now Sealed Air) and earned his degree in Business Management from Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina while working full-time.

"We are so happy that someone of Ken's caliber and experience has decided to join our team. It is not every day that you meet a person who is such a perfect fit, in terms of values, philosophy, mindset and temperament,” said Andrew Wheeler, President of Windmoeller & Hoelscher in North America.

About Windmöller & Hölscher

Windmöller & Hölscher, a family-owned company, is world leader for machinery and systems for the manufacturing and converting of flexible packaging. The product portfolio includes high-performance machines for film extrusion, printing and converting.

As a global company, W&H offers its clients everything from a single source: from expert consultation and engineering to the delivery of high-quality machines and complete packaging production lines. Approximately 2,700 employees create optimal solutions for the individual production tasks of flexible packaging producers – bringing the corporate philosophy “Passion for Innovation” to life.

Machines from Windmöller & Hölscher are in use in over 130 countries and by more than 5,000 customers. In 2016, the Windmöller & Hölscher Group with its headquarters in Lengerich, Germany, reached sales of approximately 785 million EUR. Learn more at www.whcorp.com