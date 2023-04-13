In line with its commitment to consistently strive for maximum environmental sustainability of its production, SILBO has decided to change the way it palletizes products and resign from stretch film. The company is now palletizing with paper.

The paper SILBO uses in palletizing comes from responsible sources (i.e., certified in the FSC system) and is fully recyclable. Compared to the commonly used stretch film (from virgin raw materials), the paper chosen by SILBO has a carbon footprint that is 62% lower. These calculations were made based on the GHG Protocol, assuming the consumption of 840g of paper per Euro-pallet and 400g of stretch film per Euro-pallet.

At the same time, SILBO invariably ensures stabilization and protection of goods during transport and storage. The paper used by SILBO provides adequate protection for the product and has successfully passed the transport safety test (according to EUMOS standards).

"This is another decisive step by SILBO in its pursuit of maximizing environmental sustainability in our production. After optimizing the energy of the machine park, switching to renewable energy sources, adopting a product strategy based on eco-design, the time has come to reject the stretch film. And this is not our last word,” the company said.

SILBO's partner supplying paper for palletizing and the initiator of the "StretchWrap" project is MONDI, a global leader in packaging and paper, with which SILBO has been building cooperation based on innovation for years.

"Now we are implementing new palletizing standards together, boldly setting the direction of sustainability in the supply chain," SILBO says.

About SILBO

SILBO is a Polish manufacturer of flexible packaging, specializing in environmentally sustainable packaging for fruits and vegetables. SILBO is author of the Mr Paper packaging line with the "zero plastic" status, which was successfully introduced in 2022 in the largest French food supermarket chains.

The company supports producers in the transition from plastic packaging to ecological alternatives. SILBO has been known on the market for almost 25 years, with unique know-how, innovative technology and a global distribution network. The quality of SILBO is confirmed by international certificates, patented solutions and recognized customers.