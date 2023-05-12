BOBST, one of the world’s leading suppliers in substrate processing, printing and converting equipment and services for the label, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries, has announced plans to attend Global Pouch Forum 2023. Taking place from June 6-8, in Rosemont, Illinois, Global Pouch Forum is the world’s longest-running flexible packaging event in the world, and will feature insightful speakers and innovative products from industry leaders.

BOBST will be showcasing pouches produced using oneBARRIER PrimeCycle, a polymer-based mono-material developed by the company and its partners, which is recycle-ready while retaining excellent barrier qualities.

“Sustainability is a hot topic in the flexible packaging industry right now. But any proposed solutions need to deliver much more than simply being sustainable,” said Dennis Hughill, Technology Sales Manager at BOBST. “Many other demanding criteria need to be met, including food protection and safety, legal requirements, consumer expectations and shelf appeal — all while staying competitively priced. At BOBST, we are confident that our oneBARRIER PrimeCycle solution can provide the foundation for sustainable packaging that delivers all of this and more.”

Another fundamental aspect is the machineability of the solutions. Any sustainable flexible packaging substrate must maintain its required barrier levels as it undergoes the successive converting and printing processes, and the oneBARRIER PrimeCycle solutions have been thoroughly tested and converted on BOBST printing presses.

“At BOBST, the needs of customers always come first – there’s no point developing sustainable material if converters cannot easily use it,” said Chris Marshall, Area Sales Manager at BOBST. “We will have several samples of oneBARRIER PrimeCycle applications onsite at the congress, all of which have been fully converted using BOBST printing presses. We look forward to showing attendees the future of sustainable packaging.”

BOBST will be onsite at Booth Number 35, and you can register for Global Pouch Forum by visiting https://www.packagingstrategies.com/global-pouch-forum.