S-One Labels & Packaging, a holistic supplier to label and flexible packaging converters and commercial printers, has announced that its ReEarth compostable flexible packaging films have received both TUV OK compost HOME and TUV OK compost INDUSTRIAL certification.

“We are committed to developing end-of-life solutions for our products to keep our landscapes and oceans cleaner, now and for generations to come,” stated Sharon Beeman, VP of Global Sales, S-OneLP. “TUV certification allows us to better align with our customers’ initiatives for sustainable flexible packaging.”

The ReEarth line of pre-laminated flexible packaging films is designed using bio-based and compostable components. S-OneLP brings a collaborative approach to designing these films in conjunction with global innovative materials manufacturers of bio-based and compostable resins, films, adhesives, and coatings.

TUV OK compost HOME certification guarantees complete compostability, even in a garden compost pile, which uses a lower temperature and slower-paced process than industrial composting. Products featuring the OK compost INDUSTRIAL label are guaranteed as compostable in an industrial composting facility. This applies to all components submitted in the pouch form, including a Michelman DigiPrime®, HP Indigo inks and a CatPak™ Matte eBeam overprint varnish.

TUV certified the following ReEarth films:

REE34MSUP- ReEarth 3.4 mil Metallized Compostable Pouch Web, unprinted roll stock

REE34MSUP – ReEarth 3.4 mil Metallized, Compostable Stand Up Pouch, printed, protected with overprint varnish (OPV), then sealed into a pouch

REE22MSW - ReEarth 2.2 mil Metallized Compostable Snack Web, unprinted roll stock

The printed pouch made from REE34MSUP is also Lomi-approved for home composting.

To learn more about S-One Labels & Packaging, please visit www.sonelp.com.