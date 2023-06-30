Ascend Performance Materials launched its HiDura LUX amorphous nylon for flexible packaging films in the Asian market at ProPak China 2023.

“There is growing demand for higher-performing packaging films in the greater Chinese market to reduce the amount of food goods that never make it to consumers due to spoilage or damage,” says Terry Yuan, Ascend’s Asia commercial director for engineered plastics. “Our packaging films portfolio brings new, high-performance films that minimize food waste and product damage across the supply chain.”

HiDura Lux is used as a specialty modifier that is blended with other polyamides to enhance the performance properties of packaging including:

Enhanced thermoforming.

Enhanced thermoforming. Improved orientation to optimize shrink performance.

Improved orientation to optimize shrink performance. Improved optical properties, i.e higher gloss and lower haze.

Improved optical properties, i.e higher gloss and lower haze. Increased organoleptic performance and oxygen barrier.

HiDura LUX amorphous nylon is ideal for shrink films for protein packaging, thermoforming films and barrier layers for fiberboard packaging, Ascend states. In end-use applications, HiDura LUX results in an oxygen and moisture barrier to extend product shelf-life and reportedly prevent food spoilage. With international food contact approvals, HiDura LUX polymer from Ascend is available globally.

To learn more about Ascend, please visit https://www.ascendmaterials.com/.