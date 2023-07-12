Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods has announced the release of a new Eco-Pack™ for the company's line of award-winning, premium cured meats. The new paper material used in Volpi's Eco-Pack™ is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the Eco-Pack™ packaging is equivalent to that of Volpi's previous plastic packaging, so there is no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging. Grocery stores nationwide will start carrying the new Eco-Pack™ version this summer.

This new packaging takes Volpi's sustainability efforts to the next level with even more plastic reductions. In 2021, Volpi transitioned its entire pre-sliced line to its first Eco-Pack™, which reduced plastic use by 70%. Since this launch, Volpi has diverted over 128 tons of plastic and is now reducing plastic by 80%.

"Our goal is to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging, and we are proud to have achieved this," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "For all of us to do our part in reducing plastic use, we know companies like ours need to make meaningful changes in how we package our products. It's a win-win for consumers; why not buy a delicious product that's in eco-friendly packaging?"

