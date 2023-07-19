ePac Flexible Packaging, a global technology-driven custom flexible packaging company, has announced the appointment of Virag Patel as CEO, replacing Jack Knott, who stepped down on July 13th, 2023.

Virag Patel, Jack Knott and Carl Joachim were the original co-founders of ePac. During the last seven years, they all performed various roles, however, Virag mainly focused on Operations as ePac’s COO. Before joining ePac, Virag held various successful leadership positions in procurement, international strategies, marketing, and M&A, mainly with Exopack and subsequently Coveris.

“It has been an incredible journey for the three of us as we built ePac around our purpose of helping small and medium sized businesses compete with high quality and professional looking packaging,” reflected Knott. “However, as we look to our continued growth geographically and with an expanding product offering such as flat bottom bags, it was time to transition running the business to someone that is more capable of operating it than my forte of building it. I couldn't think of a better person to transfer the CEO position to than Virag Patel.”

“With the great team ePac has, its continued growth trends, new product lines, and digitization of the ePac model, it couldn’t be a more exciting time to take on the role of CEO and help successfully execute this new phase of our strategy,” added Patel. “I would like to thank Jack for all of his contributions and look forward to working with him in his Advisory role.”

