Hudson-Sharp, part of Barry-Wehmiller’s BW Converting Solutions platform, recently installed a new Ares 400 stand-up pouch machine at NBi FlexPack, headquartered in Mukwonago, Wisconsin. NBi produces sophisticated packaging for the cannabis market, specializing in recyclable and compostable packages with maximum shelf appeal. While this dedication to sustainability and quality sets NBi apart from others in a competitive niche market, it also requires production equipment that meets high performance standards.

“Our previous pouch-making machine just wasn’t cutting it,” said NBi General Manager Rick Nerenhausen. “We were experiencing a considerable amount of waste, and the customer service experience was quite poor. I knew it was time for an upgrade, so I talked to my industry contacts and my suppliers, and attended Pack Expo. I noted the same two names kept coming up. One of those was Hudson-Sharp.”

After researching the options, Hudson-Sharp’s Ares stood out to Nerenhausen, who said: “It’s an American-made machine, well-built and good-looking, and Hudson-Sharp is only a few hours away. The Ares had the speeds and features we were looking for.”

Since acquiring the new Ares, NBi has greatly reduced its waste and increased output, with quicker turnovers from pouch to pouch, and is able to deliver the high-quality pouches its niche market expects. In addition, the relationship with Hudson-Sharp, and its reputation for great customer service, has been a bonus—both during the installation and for machine operators.

“I’ve been through three or four machine installs, and Hudson-Sharp was the most professional by far,” said Nerenhausen. “The project management was exceptional. I always knew what was going on. There are always issues, but how a supplier responds to those issues is key, and Hudson-Sharp did not disappoint.”

“The Ares was easy to learn, and we were off and running in just a few days,” added NBi Machine Technician Josh Sanchez. “Plus, the service network is great. I know exactly who to go to for parts or a service tech if I need them.”

“We’re thrilled that NBi is happy with the Ares,” said Hudson-Sharp Regional Sales Manager Jason Beauleau. “NBi delivers quality pouches, and we’re honored to have helped the company reduce waste and increase output.”