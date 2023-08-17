BW Packaging, Barry-Wehmiller’s global team of packaging professionals, is set to showcase new food and beverage packaging innovations in booth C-1800 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, held September 11 to 13. This year’s lineup includes new machines from some of the most trusted packaging brands in the industry, including Accraply, Angelus, Burt, Goldco, Graham + Sleevit, Hayssen, Hudson-Sharp, Pneumatic Scale, SYMACH, Thiele, Zepf and more.

“PACK EXPO Las Vegas will be yet another display of BW Packaging’s people-centric approach to packaging innovation,” said Carol O’Neill, BW Packaging Group President. “We’re excited to unveil multiple new machines, which were designed to address specific customer challenges, such as ergonomics, ease of operation and the environmental impacts of packaging, as well as many others.”

To make it easy for customers to explore BW Packaging’s comprehensive range of solutions and brands, booth C-1800 will be organized in alignment with five lines of business: BW Flexible Systems, BW Rigid Systems, BW Labeling, BW End-of-Line and BW Integration.

In the BW Flexible Systems area, the new Hayssen Mini vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) bagger will run paper bags, specifically for customers needing to quickly shift all of their flexible packaging to recyclable paper material. A small footprint, high production speeds, and efficient changeovers between recyclable plastic, paper and other materials are just a few of the features that make this solution ideal for eco-conscious brand owners of both food and non-food products.

BW Packaging companies Synerlink and Pneumatic Scale Angelus will be in the BW Rigid Systems portion of the booth, where Pneumatic Scale Angelus will debut its CB100R, the newest addition to its craft beverage canning portfolio. The CB100R brings rotary counter-pressure filling together with rotary Angelus seaming in a compact footprint. Capable of filling and seaming cans at speeds up to 100 cans per minute, the integrated 12-head filler and 3-spindle seamer solution serves the needs of the craft beverage community for products including beer, cider, seltzer and more, at carbonation levels of less than 4.1 volumes.

In the BW Labeling (formerly Accraply) area, the new Graham + Sleevit direct feed (DF) and vertical feed (VF) series labelers will be operational. Both labelers were designed to address growing brand owner needs for labeling solutions that can run sustainable low-gauge films (PVC, rPET, PETG, OPS and PLA) for food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and several other product types. While the DF series offers tamper-evident labeling at speeds up to 300 products per minute (PPM), its VF counterpart applies full-body shrink sleeves at speeds up to 650 PPM.

The much-anticipated Fortis Bulk Depalletizer by Goldco (patent pending), while not onsite, will be showcased in the BW End-of-Line/BW Integration portion of the booth. Designed for optimal operator ergonomics and safety, the Fortis features a unique dunnage handling system that brings the consolidated dunnage down to floor level for easy robotic separation, an option that did not previously exist in this size and price category. In the same area of the booth, visitors also will find examples of fully integrated packaging lines for food, beverages and a variety of other products.

“Along with some of the new solutions, we’ll have our aftermarket support teams in the booth ready to discuss our products and services aimed at delivering a lifetime of outstanding customer support,” O’Neill said. “Lastly, we are thrilled to share updates on the substantial progress we’ve made toward reducing BW Packaging’s environmental footprint. I would encourage all of our visitors to see our sustainability area to learn more about our initiatives and to view machinery we’ve developed for recyclable films (paper and poly), fiber bowls and trays, crystallizable and floatable films, PET yogurt cups and more.”

In addition, BW Packaging will exhibit several of its most popular packaging solutions, including the Hayssen ISB VFFS bagger, which now is available with “Zipper Tape,” an Angelus 6V seamer, a Pneumatic Scale Mass Flow 30/15 1440 filler monoblock and more. For a complete view of BW Packaging’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas lineup or to schedule a meeting with one of the BW Packaging companies, visit https://go.bwpackaging.com/pack-expo-2023.