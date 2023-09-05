Futamura, the leading global manufacturer of sustainable cellulose films, casings, and non-wovens, has announced the recent opening of its state-of-the-art cellulose film production line at its European manufacturing plant in Wigton, England. This strategic investment underscores Futamura's commitment to meeting the growing demand for its flagship range of renewable and compostable NatureFlex™ films.

The grand unveiling of the bespoke production line, officiated by Futamura President Yasuo Nagae, comes after a year of meticulous planning, design, and construction. The unique machine marks a significant milestone for Futamura, enabling the company to better serve its valued customers and cater to the escalating global need for environmentally responsible packaging materials. The new line is projected to enhance the facility's production capacity by approximately 25%, thereby minimizing lead times and bolstering the availability of NatureFlex™ films in the market.

"The successful commissioning of this tailor-made machine is a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of our team, especially our engineering department, who has carefully built the machine from the ground up,” said Adrian Cave, Managing Director at Futamura Cellulose Films Europe. “However, it is thanks to the exceptional contributions of everyone involved that this vision has been brought to life. The new production line will enable us to increase capacity for our renewable and certified compostable films and allow us to further develop our latest innovation project, allowing us to better serve our customers to achieve their sustainable packaging goals.”

Andrew Duckworth, Operations Director, Futamura Cellulose Films EMEA, added, “I am very proud of the team. They have worked exceptionally hard to commission the new machine, which will undoubtedly benefit our customers, company, and employees for many years to come.”

NatureFlex™ films are derived from renewable wood pulp and are fully compliant with global industrial composting standards, including BS EN13432, are certified by TÜV Austria for backyard composting, as well as offering a range of AGEC Law-compliant films. Not only does NatureFlex™ align with brands' eco-conscious values but also empowers them to communicate proudly about their sustainable packaging choices. NatureFlex™ is the ideal sustainable flexible packaging solution for a diverse range of everyday consumer products, from fresh produce to beverages, confectionery to snacks, and personal care items.

To learn more about Futamura, please visit https://www.futamuragroup.com/en/.