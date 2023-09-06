Tosaf, a developer and manufacturer of high quality additives, compounds and color masterbatches for the plastics industry, has developed UV9389PE EU, a barrier solution that ensures that clear packaging films offer a high blocking effect against UV radiation in the wavelength range from 200 nm to 380 nm, even at low thickness. Thus, this additive efficiently protects foods from discoloration, vitamin and flavor loss as a result of the degrading effects of artificial light to which they are exposed during storage, shipping and on the shelf. In this way, Tosaf's new UV blocker contributes to the prevention of food wastage due to premature spoilage.

Unlike conventional mineral-based products of this type, the optical properties, and in particular, the transparency of films finished with UV9389PE EU are almost completely retained. Further advantages are the high efficiency even at very low dosages as well as the minimal influences on the behavior during production and further processing of the films, including printing and lamination. The range of applications extends beyond foodstuffs to other industrial film applications where the protection of sensitive goods from UV radiation is required.

The new UV blocker UV9389PE EU complements Tosaf's broad portfolio of stabilizer masterbatches to maximize resistance against UV light. Their applications reach from agricultural films, to stretch, shrink and industrial packaging and big bags (FIBC), and also cover injection moulded parts, extruded pipes and sheets, fibers and nonwovens, roofing membranes and many others.

Beyond UV blockers, Tosaf's portfolio includes other additives that can contribute to greater sustainability, including antioxidants, moisture and odor absorbers, flow improvers and chain extenders.

To learn more about Tosaf, please visit https://www.tosaf.com/.