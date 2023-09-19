Flexible packaging subject matter experts are invited to submit abstracts to TAPPI’s 2024 FlexPack PLACE Conference before October 2, 2023. The deadline has been extended to accommodate an abundance of quality submissions/requests.

Technical presentations, case studies, and papers from the professional packaging and academic communities are actively encouraged for submission.

Suggested topics include:

Advances in Resin Technologies

Advances in Barrier and Package Performance Properties

Advances in Material & Packaging Design

Advances in Material & Packaging Structure Processing

Advances in Extrusion Processing Equipment and Related Auxiliary Equipment

Advances in Downstream Packaging Equipment

Advances in Specialty Films and Coatings

Advances in Bio-degradable and Bio-based Materials

Abstracts should be 300 words or less and must be submitted through the secured TAPPI Speaker Management System. Acceptances will be issued by October 13, 2023.

In addition to paper submissions, the Committee is also seeking professionals in the field interested in serving on panels, roundtables or other sessions, or who have an interest in serving as session developers.

To learn more about the 2024 Conference, visit events.tappiflexible.org.