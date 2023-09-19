Bradman Lake, a leader in packaging equipment solutions, will showcase its baked goods bagging equipment at the IBA show in Munich, Germany, from October 22-26, 2023, at stand #B1-190.

The company will display two machines from its Ibonhart brand: the fully automatic IBPRO Bagger, the world's most advanced bagging system available today, and an IB30 Hand Bagger, designed to provide an economical solution and ease of use for small to medium size businesses.

The IBPRO Bagger is capable of bagging a wide variety of products, including sandwich bread, artisan-style products, sliced or unsliced. The machine can be equipped with a half-loaf infeed and customized to meet each bakery's specific needs. It can be paired with Bradman Lake's range of slicer machines including its automatically adjusting slice thickness IB420 Band Slicer for the ultimate bakery bagging system.

The IB30 Hand Bagger is ideal for bakeries looking for a manual bagging process. The machine is easy to use and can be operated by one person. It is also compatible with a variety of bag sizes and types.

Both machines are designed to be efficient, space-saving, and easy to maintain. They also incorporate ergonomic features that make them simple to operate and will be available for purchase and immediate delivery after the show.

A wide variety of bag sealers can be positioned on the discharge of Bradman Lake machines, giving the customers complete flexibility.

Bread bakery equipment forms a small part of Bradman Lake’s packaging machinery portfolio, as the company also manufactures a wide range of equipment and systems to meet customers’ packaging automation needs.

Visitors to the booth will also have an opportunity to see curated video collections. These videos will illustrate how the packaging equipment on display seamlessly integrates with Bradman Lake's upstream equipment, that includes product distribution and feeders and downstream equipment like cartoners, case packers, shrink wrappers and palletizers, creating a flawless end-to-end process. This reaffirms Bradman Lake as the ultimate one-stop shop for packaging solutions – where innovation meets integration.

Bradman Lake packaging equipment sets the benchmark for primary, secondary and tertiary packaging. Equipment can be supplied as a ‘stand-alone’ machine for low speed, hand-fed applications, or as a fully automatic system to meet the demands of the most sophisticated hi-tech processing and packaging lines. They have become the machines of choice for many multinational manufacturers operating in the bakery & biscuit, chocolate & confectionery, dry foods, chilled & frozen foods, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries.