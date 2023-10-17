British skincare brand ELEMIS and Xampla, creator of natural materials brand Morro, have announced a collaboration to develop plastic-free biodegradable sample sachets.

The game-changing innovation aims to see leftover plant waste from ELEMIS product ingredients turned into biofilm, with the long term goal of replacing single-use sachets used to package samples of its skincare products.

Based on Xampla’s proven Morro materials made from plant feedstocks, the companies will utilize their expertise over the next six months to turn ELEMIS’ plant waste into heat sealable films that can replace single use plastics.

Sachets are a popular format for consumers and brands alike, however, there has so far been an unmet demand for plastic free alternatives to traditional multilayer barrier sachets.

The project has been supported by a grant co-funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), and Innovate UK.

Morro natural materials will be extensively tested to demonstrate its market capabilities when used with ELEMIS products.

This new collaboration reflects the growing trend for upcycled ingredients and sustainability in the beauty industry, as consumers increasingly seek out products with minimal environmental impact.

“ELEMIS continues to innovate and investigate new ideas, and partners wherever possible with organizations that can help move the dial on key environmental or social challenges,” said Oriele Frank, Co-Founder, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer at ELEMIS. “What we find so exciting about this project with Morro is how utilizing waste from left-over plant material can potentially tackle one of our key packaging dilemmas too. This project further reflects our commitment to finding new opportunities to have a positive impact on planet and people throughout our value chain.”

“Our collaboration with ELEMIS unlocks significant potential for the cosmetics industry, where waste materials are transformed into innovative solutions to replace plastic sachets,” added Pete Hutton, Chairman at Xampla. “We are proud to have pioneered our breakthrough material using plant feedstocks and we are looking forward to developing this research further with ELEMIS.”

The partnership was facilitated by PlasticFree.com, founded by Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet. Sian Sutherland added: “We are proud to have united two forward-looking British companies that, together, can steer us away from plastic packaging with entirely new materials, created from discarded waste. This is the kind of inventive and collaborative approach that is required to create change in the industry and to facilitate the next generation of packaging.”

For more information visit https://morro.earth/.



