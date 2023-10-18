Fox Packaging and Fox Solutions will be in Anaheim, CA, at the Global Produce and Floral Show, exhibiting its wide range of flexible packaging and equipment options in Booth #3033, from October 19-21.

“We value the opportunity to engage with the industry and our customers―our team is always glad to talk about the latest advancements in both flexible packaging and packaging equipment,” said Aaron Fox, President of Fox Solutions and Vice President of Fox Packaging. “We are committed to being a source of knowledge to the challenges and opportunities of the market and to always be positioned as our customers’ partner in support of their current programs and for their program growth.”

When it comes to packaging, Fox will be showcasing its Stand-Up Pouch line with reinforced handles in both PE and PP applications. The packaging is reusable and reworkable in either its original form or as an upcycled application, and it offers more convenience and functionality to the consumers thanks to its resealability, portability, and durability.

Among the featured equipment is the Fox Solutions Pouch Bagger, FSPB2, which has a new finger system that grabs the pouch bag from the bag delivery above the handle area. This allows the bagger to retrieve the pouch bag more consistently. It also features a 360-degree field of view camera with a rotatable lens, enabling the operator to monitor the pouch bagging process from any angle.

The Fox Solutions Wicketed bagger will also be on display, and it is a versatile and efficient machine that can handle various product types. This bagger features a v-belt system that separates the products and prevents them from bridging. This allows the bagger to work with a wider range of commodities and reduces the time and cost of changing over. For higher production rates, the Wicketed bagger comes in a double format that offers faster speeds and more capacity.

“We value the feedback of our customers and strive to understand their needs, challenges, and goals, said Jen Doxey, Director of Sales, Fox Packaging. “By offering competitive solutions and developing resources that fit their current operations, we can help brands achieve their desired outcomes through strong partnership.”

To learn more about Fox Packaging, please visit https://www.foxbag.com/.