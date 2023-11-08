Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading sustainable polyethylene producer NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) for the purchase of mechanically recycled polyethylene resin (rPE) for use in flexible packaging films. Increasing the use of rPE in flexible packaging applications is an important element of Amcor’s commitment to support packaging circularity.

The supply agreement would enable Amcor to purchase SYNDIGO™ rPE resin, manufactured at NOVA Chemicals’ first mechanical recycling facility in Connersville, Indiana, which is projected to be in operation as early as 2025. The recycling facility was announced in July as a significant expansion of NOVA Chemicals’ Circular Solutions business.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to supplement our rPE supply in support of our target to achieve 30% recycled material usage across our global portfolio by 2030,” said Fred Stephan, president of Amcor Flexibles North America. “Incorporating rPE into flexible packaging films helps brand owners meet voluntary commitments on recycled content targets, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and keep plastic waste in the economy and out of the environment.”

“We are pleased to work with Amcor to bring more film-grade rPE to market and further drive the circular economy,” said Greg DeKunder, vice president, NOVA Circular Solutions. “Reshaping plastics for a better future will take collaboration within our industry, and we share Amcor’s commitment to further global packaging circularity.”

NOVA Chemicals plans to expand its recycling footprint across North America over the next several years to help reach its industry-leading ambition of 30% share of total PE sales from products containing recycled content.