Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals, has announced its participation in PaperEx 2023, one of the premier events in the paper and packaging industry. The exhibition will be held from December 6th to 9th, 2023 at the India Expo Centre in Delhi - NCR.

At Hall 15 Booth P40, Archroma will showcase cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standards of performance and sustainability in the paper and packaging sector.

Archroma is set to highlight the following product spotlights during the event:

Cartaseal® range - Superior PFC-free barriers:

Archroma's Cartaseal® range - including Cartaseal® SCR, Cartaseal® VWAF and Cartaseal® HFU - boasts superior moisture vapor barrier properties, coupled with excellent resistance to water, oil, and grease. This innovative range addresses the industry's demand for high-performance, eco-friendly solutions, offering a sustainable alternative without compromising on performance.

Mowilith® LDM 7255M - Lamination adhesive for flexible packaging:

Mowilith® LDM 7255M is a versatile adhesive that meets a variety of packaging requirements. It's an excellent choice for sachets for mouth fresheners that use a combination of paper and foil and is equally effective for sealing plastic-to-plastic in the packaging of dry snacks like cookies, candies, chocolates, potato chips, and more. This adhesive not only lowers energy costs but also enhances production speed, thereby optimizing overall efficiency. Attendees can explore firsthand how this innovation contributes to the evolving and dynamic landscape of flexible packaging.

In addition to the spotlighted products, Archroma will showcase a diverse range of innovative solutions for barriers and functional chemicals, whiteness management, colorations, and other specialty products.

"We are excited to invite industry professionals, partners, and stakeholders to join us at PaperEx 2023,” said Sameer Singla, Divisional President CEO of PP&C at Archroma. “Archroma's presence at this prestigious event signifies our dedication to advancing sustainability and performance in the paper and packaging sector.”