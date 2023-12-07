Global packaging leader Sonoco has announced the expansion of its flexible packaging service operations with the acquisition of Inapel Embalagens Ltda. in Brazil.

Inapel has been an industry leading flexible packaging manufacturer for over 50 years. The company currently operates two facilities in São Paulo – one in Jundiai and the other in Guarulhos – with approximately 500 employees companywide. Production capabilities range from rotogravure printing, adhesive and extrusion laminations, specialty coatings, cold seal, pouching and cylinder engraving.

Inapel will add to Sonoco’s existing flexible packaging operation in Pinhais, Brazil. The Sonoco Graffo site has been a top producer of high-quality rotogravure printing and sophisticated lamination for eight years and is one of the largest converters of foil-based flexible packaging.

“The technical capacity, expertise, shared values and customer-first focus of Inapel aligns well with our business as we look to grow and expand our sustainable packaging portfolio,” said Russell Grissett, President of Sonoco Global Flexibles. “Previous Inapel owners Rodrigo Alvarez and Monica Saniotto will continue working with us as strategic members of our leadership in our efforts to develop innovative, ‘Better Packaging’ solutions in the region and across the globe.”

Sonoco Flexibles Managing Director Eduardo Nunes will extend his regional leadership duties to the São Paulo locations with support from Alvarez and Saniotto.

“Our entire leadership team is happy to have Inapel join the Sonoco family,” said Nunes. “This partnership complements all aspects of our long-term strategy.”

Both Inapel and Graffo have been recognized for their innovation, quality and superior customer service. Their values and mutual alignment of culture and respect will help support the growing demands of consumers and growth plans of any new and existing customers.