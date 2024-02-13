Cadillac Products Packaging Company, a leading provider of flexible packaging solutions, has announced that its Dallas, GA, facility has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification is a testament to the company's commitment to quality and continuous improvement through an effective and robust quality management system.

Since its inception, Cadillac Products has been dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers. Standardizing processes and continual improvement are at the core of the company's quality management system. Registration to ISO 9001:2015 is not the end of the journey, it's just the beginning. The company will remain focused on improving all processes to create a more seamless customer experience.

"Our employees will benefit from increased communication, more involvement in the quality management system, additional training, and they'll have an opportunity to provide input to continual improvement for all processes," said Casey Turner, CEO of Cadillac Products Packaging Company. "We're committed to investing in our employees to ensure they have the tools and resources to deliver the highest quality products and services to our customers."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification signifies Cadillac’s unwavering commitment to providing its customers with exceptional service.

"Our dedication in acquiring this status across all of our facilities is especially appreciated amongst our healthcare customers who expect and demand high levels of quality throughout the packaging supply chain," said Sueann Belmonte, Medical Market Manager of Cadillac Products. "We're proud to be able to deliver on their expectations."

