PAC Machinery has announced that its new sustainable packaging option for Flow Wrapping, the PAC FW 650SI Flow Wrapper, is a finalist in the MHI Innovation Awards competition in the inaugural "Best Innovation in Sustainability" category.

MHI, an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945, announced the finalists on February 9, 2024. They received 192 submissions for this year’s awards, and seven independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process. Three finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category based on concept, value, and impact, including the inaugural "Best Innovation in Sustainability" category.

PAC Machinery's FW 650SI Flow Wrapper provides industries that need high speed flow wrapping, with a complete plastic-free packaging system including businesses in food, electronics, bakery, candy, manufactured parts, medical devices among others. This new innovation that debuted in October 2023 helps companies achieve sustainable goals, package safer and reduce plastic in the environment.

This is PAC’s first flow wrapper to package with both poly and PAC’s new, innovative, Fiberflex® paper packaging material. Fiberflex provides users of the 650SI Flow wrapper and select PAC Machinery auto bagging machines with a high-performance, eco-friendly paper mailer made of recycled content that consumers can recycle curbside.

MODEX Show attendees can visit PAC Machinery at exhibit #C4488 where top-selling automatic bagging solutions for fulfillment will be shown with other sustainable packaging options.

"We are thrilled with the positive industry recognition that our new PAC FW 650SI Flow Wrapper has received, and to be a finalist in the new sustainable category really speaks volumes to our efforts in the past few years to really lead the way in providing more environmentally-friendly packaging options as the market and customers require," said Greg Berguig, Vice President of PAC Machinery.

“MHI is committed to highlighting sustainable practices in the supply chain industry, and this new award category aims to recognize and celebrate exhibitors that are delivering solutions to help their customers integrate sustainable practices," said Greg Baer, Vice President, Sales MHI.

Winners of the MHI Innovation awards will be announced at a banquet at the MODEX show, the largest show for supply chain and manufacturing, held March 11-14, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, at the World Congress Center.

To learn more about PAC Machinery, please visit https://www.pacmachinery.com/.