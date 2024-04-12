Amtech, LLC (“Amtech”), a leading industrial software solutions provider to the packaging industry, has completed its acquisition of Label Traxx and its leading software suite for the label printing and flexible packaging segments. The combination further solidifies Amtech’s position as a sought-after industrial software platform to the packaging industry. The combined Company will provide software solutions to more than 750 customers and 1,200 manufacturing sites spanning packaging end markets across the globe, including in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Label Traxx provides a comprehensive software suite with end-to-end capabilities including ERP, MES, MIS, CRM, and other solutions that are complementary to Amtech. The company serves a diverse, global customer base spanning more than 500 manufacturing sites that supply a wide variety of end markets.

“Together, Amtech and Label Traxx form a highly differentiated, premier software platform within the packaging industry,” said Chuck Schneider, CEO of Amtech. “The combined company will offer best-in-class, end-to-end solutions to meet our customers’ packaging and labeling needs across the world, while optimizing their operations at both the enterprise and plant-level.”

“We are thrilled to invest in the combination of the Amtech and Label Traxx,” said Preston Thomas, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital. “We’re excited about the value the combined platform will provide to all customers and the significant growth momentum of the business going forward.”

Pete Leibman, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, added, “Over the last several years, Amtech has experienced transformative growth, spurred by investments in R&D, new product offerings, and strategic acquisitions. The Company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory through continuing new customer wins and additional acquisitions.”