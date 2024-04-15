Anderson & Vreeland, a prominent manufacturer and distributor of flexographic print technologies, equipment, and consumables, has announced the expanded role of Tyler Thomas as National Sales Manager - U.S.

Thomas has demonstrated unwavering commitment to his work, continuously climbing the ranks over the years. After serving as a Technical Sales Representative at Provident LLC, Tyler joined Anderson & Vreeland as the Eastern Sales Team's Regional Manager. Then after the formation of the Polymer Business Development Team in late 2023, Thomas began leading the U.S. Sales Team at Anderson & Vreeland, where he has exhibited positive momentum and trajectory in the company, knocking out every opportunity that has come his way.

"Tyler's authentic and genuine leadership style, passion for promoting clients' success, and exceptional ability to unify the US-based sales team have earned him this promotion," stated Andy Gillis, Vice President & General Manager of Anderson & Vreeland. "I am confident that under Tyler's leadership, the company will remain a next-generation business problem solver."

Before joining Provident, Thomas served as an Infantry Officer in the US Army. During this time, he earned invaluable experience serving as a Platoon Leader up to Executive Officer of a Headquarters Company, managing inventories worth over $70 million, and leading an organization with over 200 people. He went on to conduct multiple training operations with partnered nations' militaries, including in Gabon and Thailand.

Thomas is a graduate of the University of Alabama where he received a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and was awarded The Daughters of The Founders and Patriots award for having the highest GPA in leadership and management. Currently, Tyler and his wife, Morgan, reside in Carrollton, Georgia, where they enjoy spending time with friends and family.