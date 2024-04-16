XSYS has introduced the ThermoFlexX Catena-BE 48, the company’s latest innovation designed to increase efficiency and decrease waste in flexographic platemaking. The Catena-BE48, incorporating both hardware and software components, allows a seamless integration with the ThermoFlexX TFxX 48 Imager. This integration is facilitated by a bridge that enables this automation, creating an efficient, and touch free workflow. Catena-BE 48 employs a precision gripping system which ensures zero waste of plate material during transport.

With this innovative method, the TFxX 48 Imager can be pre-loaded and prepared for the next job while the previous plate is transferred autonomously to the Catena-E 48 LED exposure unit. This automation not only saves significant time but also guarantees that job presets are maintained throughout the process, ensuring that there are no configuration errors, to prevent waste and enhance efficiency.

“The objective for the development of the Catena-BE 48 was to provide another automated solution that allows platemakers to take out manual steps in the process and thereby accelerate plate production. Reducing operator handling of plates minimizes the risk of accidental damage or misplacement and therefore prevents waste,” said Bert Eeckhout, Product Manager XSYS PrePress. “As automation takes over manual and repetitive tasks, operators can dedicate more time to other important aspects of the production process, aligning with lean manufacturing principles.”

Customers currently using a ThermoFlexX TFxX 48 can improve their capabilities by upgrading from a standalone Imager to an automated imaging and exposing line by adding a Catena-BE48, taking advantage of the latest innovation developed by XSYS. This upgrade not only enhances efficiency but also significantly boosts competitiveness, ensuring they remain leaders in an increasingly demanding market.