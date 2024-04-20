Global Pouch Forum (May 29-31) is returning to Florida this year and will feature dynamic keynote presentations.

The first keynote address – on Thursday, May 30 – will feature the insights of Dennis Calamusa, President and CEO of ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, who will discuss “Changing State of the Packaging Industry: Forward-Looking CPGs Reinventing the Status Quo through Flexible Pouch Packaging.”

Calamusa has dedicated the last 30 years of his career to consumer packaging and has supported the global shift toward flexible packaging innovation, including the popular standup pouch packaging format.

Clients of ALLIEDFLEX include many multinational consumer products, entrepreneurial start-ups, and global flexible packaging companies. Calamusa and his company have participated in “transitioning” hundreds of successful new product/package introductions, including promoting flexible packaging as a “packaging strategy” to re-invent a mature brand or create new value-added product line categories.

In the second keynote address – on Friday, May 31 – Alison Keane, President and CEO of the Flexible Packaging Association, will delve into “Flexible Packaging State of the Industry: Policy Driving Innovation.”

Keane is an environmental attorney with over 25 years’ experience in both the private and governmental sectors. In her current position as head of the FPA, she plays a critical role in representing U.S. converters of film, foil, paper and other materials into packages for food, medical devices and industrial products.

Don’t miss these two enlightening and information-packed keynote addresses at Global Pouch Forum, taking place May 29-31 in Clearwater, Florida. Register today!

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 27 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in our new location – Clearwater, Florida – to discover the future of packaging together. Register Today!