Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based global provider of innovative functional label solutions for the healthcare industry, has introduced late-stage customization capabilities for its RFID-Labels series. The new service offering enables the company’s smart labels to be supplied on short notice with order-specific programming for their integrated RFID chips.

The pharmaceutical industry is confronted with continually changing market conditions and growing segmentation trends, requiring flexibility and agility to provide best-possible security of supply and quality assurance. Exemplifying the company’s expertise in functional labels, Schreiner MediPharm’s new solutions address these challenges by extending its late-stage customization capabilities to its RFID-Labels, as well as its near field communication NFC-Labels.

The labels are initially preproduced in larger volumes with integrated RFID inlays, and warehoused as semi-finished goods. Upon customer request, these preproduced labels are customized via digital printing and delivered on an expedited basis. This enables flexible production of sophisticated smart labels, and ensures fast response to customer inquiries.

Schreiner MediPharm’s new service not only offers high levels of customization and short lead times, but the company’s continuous quality inspections also ensure reliable performance of the integrated RFID chips. The chips can be individually programmed as needed. Versions with preproduced functional labels also are available, opening up a variety of potential applications including detachable documentation labels, integrated hangers for infusion bottles, and incorporated functional varnishes and security features.

In addition to high levels of customization and fast deliveries, Schreiner MediPharm’s customized service also reduces process costs. Since no minimum order quantities are required and warehouse costs are minimized, pharmaceutical companies benefit from high flexibility and cost efficiency. Notably, the RFID-Labels’ special design, which features a unique structure to protect the sensitive chip, ensures RFID performance from production to final use.

To learn more about Schreiner MediPharm, please visit https://www.schreiner-group.com/en/.