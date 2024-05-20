Suedpack Kamakshi, the Indian arm of the renowned German packaging leader Südpack, has received the coveted BRCGS (Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standards) recommended 'A' Grade certification in flexible packaging for food and agri industry. This certification, which is the highest global standard for packaging materials, solidifies Suedpack Kamakshi's position as a frontrunner in quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, all while leveraging the immense expertise of its German counterpart.

The BRCGS is a leading brand and consumer protection organization, renowned for its stringent Global Standards for Packaging Materials. The 'A Grade' certification is reserved for companies demonstrating exceptional performance across all areas, including quality management systems, facility standards, product safety, and operational criteria.

The 'A' Grade certification underscores Suedpack Kamakshi's unwavering commitment to excellence. The certification is a testament to the company's rigorous manufacturing processes, meticulous risk management strategies, and a deeply ingrained culture of quality that permeates every level of the organization. BRCGS is a GFSI standard (Global Food Safety Initiatives).

"We are incredibly proud to receive the BRCGS recommended 'A Grade' certification," said Latha Ekambaram, CEO at Suedpack Kamakshi Pvt Ltd. "This confirms our high standard of quality, which we owe to our team's dedication and the knowledge shared by our German partners at Südpack.”

At Suedpack Kamakshi, quality and product safety are paramount. Every step, from the initial design and development stages to final distribution, is meticulously executed to ensure compliance with the highest standards and approved procedures.

"Our commitment to quality is absolute," added Latha. "We will continue to leverage the expertise of Südpack and invest in our people, processes, and infrastructure to solidify our position as a trusted partner for customers in the Indian Market.”

With the BRCGS 'A Grade' certification, Suedpack Kamakshi strengthens its position as a leader in the Indian packaging sector. By harnessing the strengths of an international manufacturer and its own unwavering commitment to quality, Suedpack Kamakshi delivers safe, high-quality products that meet the most demanding requirements of customers across diverse food segments.