Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, is announcing the Spanish launch of its ground-breaking SolmixBag in collaboration with Cemex, by bringing it to the building industry on the Balearic Islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.

Cemex, a global buildings materials company, and Mondi established a valuable partnership during the past 12 years, kicking off the recent collaboration about SolmixBag in 2021. Cemex was looking for a sustainable cement bag to meet legal requirements on the Spanish islands regarding landfilling and incineration of waste, as well as drive its own sustainability goals. Jointly, the two global companies found a fit-for-purpose solution, achieving zero waste with the introduction of SolmixBag, complying with the extended producer responsibility (EPR) for the packaging.

SolmixBag is a one-ply paper bag made from 100% kraft paper which stores and transports dry cement, screed and coarse pre-mixes: its ingenious design means that it disintegrates during the mixing process, eliminating dust and waste on the building site. Strong and durable, the bag is resistant to punctures and dissolves when it gets in contact with water in the cement mixer, where the fiber packaging integrates with the cement.

Offering a truly convenient and sustainable solution for customers, SolmixBag runs on existing filling machines, providing the same strength and shelf-life as conventional paper bags in a range of sizes - and it is easy to carry and store, with great printing capabilities for on-shelf standout.

Fabio Barbieri, Sales Director Paper Bags, Mondi says: “This is an exciting step in SolmixBag’s journey, delivering an easy and convenient solution to use on construction sites. The product launch brings to life our MAP2030 goals by reducing waste so effectively, and also illustrates our collaborative approach. Working with a well-known and trusted supplier further endorses our product standards from a partner with recognized, genuine additional industry expertise.”

Nadal Mateu Piña, Commercial Manager for the Balearic Islands at Cemex says: “Mondi has provided the perfect product for our needs: we are now packaging the most sustainable cement in our product portfolio, CEM IV/B –(P) 32,5 SR- ECO+SR, in Mondi’s SolmixBag. Strict legal requirements on the Balearic Islands on landfilling and incineration of waste and EPR have initiated this move, and we aim to use this as best practice example to proactively roll out in different regions and countries. The launch not only delivers for the local industry, it also complies with our own sustainability roadmap ‘Future in Action’.”

