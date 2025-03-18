SBTi Approves American Packaging Corporation's Emissions Reduction Target

American Packaging Corporation (APC), a leader in flexible packaging solutions, has announced that Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved American Packaging Corporation’s near-term science-based emissions reduction target:

American Packaging Corporation commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 58.8% by 2034 from a 2023 base year. APC also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution and downstream transportation and distribution 63.8% per million square feet of production within the same timeframe.

Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, limit global temperature rise, and future-proof business growth.

Kate Koenitzer, Corporate EHS Director, said, “APC has heightened ambitions around reducing greenhouse gas emissions and our overall impact on the environment. Committing to science-based targets through the SBTi reflects APC’s continued commitment to be a valued resource and support our customer’s decarbonization initiatives.”

"We are gratified our near-term targets have been validated by SBTi. These targets are a principal element of APC’s sustainability strategy and our journey contributing to the improvement of our world environment. American Packaging is developing and delivering sustainable packaging technologies that protect consumer products, lessens environmental impact, and collaborates with our customers’ decarbonization goals," said Jeff Travis, Manager of Innovation and Sustainability.