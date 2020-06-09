New Dog Treat Line Packaged in Resealable Stand-Up Pouches

Honey I’m Home! is a range of dog treats that, in just 16 months, has transformed the by-products of India’s village buffalo farmers into a range that has taken the pet food market by storm.

The new brand captures the emotive connection between human and dog, typically played out whenever a pet owner walks in through the front door and is met with much unbridled enthusiasm and joy by their beloved pet. It’s a dynamic, warm and reciprocal relationship kept alive by shared moments and the rewarding of treats.

‘Honey’ is brought to life in a series of illustrations, one for each product line, capturing the movement and playful energy of man’s best friend. Prominent use of symbols that underscore the naturalness of the product are used throughout — from the cartoon bee and honeycomb pattern that provides a vibrant backdrop design on pack to the “Happy Buffalo Guarantee” marque and series of icons that denote the grass fed, free range, no GMOs and grain-free benefits of the treats.

“Being only a young brand, we were definitely surprised by the traction we’ve gained in such as short amount of time. With the name and the cute packaging, people say our brand feels familiar, like they’d heard of us before. People are also really drawn to the colors and to Honey the dog. They love the playfulness of the packaging; they say it makes them smile and feel happy, said Lisa Momberger, co-founder and CEO, Honey I’m Home!

Lewis Moberly’s strategy and design team worked collaboratively with the four-person startup client team, to build a brand from scratch; the clear objective was to conceive a visual identity and packaging design that emotionally connected and resonated with dog owners, whilst sustaining a significant price premium over similar products.

The design firm's Honey I’m Home! brand design has won a DBA Design Effectiveness Award and is shortlisted for the forthcoming The Drum Marketing Awards.

The new dog treat brand has reached distribution in over 1,000 outlets and online retailers, with quarterly sales of almost $1/4 million in just 16 months.