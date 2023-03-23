HP Inc., a global technology leader and creator of solutions, has announced the release of its new HP Indigo 200K Digital Press. The new machine is designed to give digital flexible converters a competitive edge with better productivity, on-demand delivery, no minimum orders, unique designs, reduced energy consumption, and minimal waste.

The press is based on a successful install base of over 300 HP Indigo 25K digital presses, series 4, worldwide. The new, series 5, HP Indigo 200K digital press, prints up to 183 ft/min and dramatically increases the productivity of high-margin, sustainable short runs of digital flexible packaging, as they can now be delivered in days, rather than weeks.

“The HP Indigo 200K is a mid-web digital press especially designed for converters addressing the needs of brands in flexible packaging, but it also serves the growing requirements of the label and shrink sleeve industries for higher productivity and wider format,” said Noam Zilbershtain, VP & General manager of HP Indigo & Scitex. “Flexible Packaging is a growing market, and as HP Indigo customers are growing much faster than the market, I have no doubt that the HP Indigo 200K digital press will open the door for more flexo converters who want to join the success, and reign in industry 4.0.”

The HP Indigo 200K digital press showcases a 30 percent increase in speed and 45 percent boost in productivity compared to the HP Indigo 25K, and it features gravure-matching color quality based on the HP Indigo Liquid Electro Photography (LEP) and One-Shot Color technologies. The new press offers the widest available range of ElectroInks and is designed to print high coverage packages with white on the majority of industrial substrates, both surface and reverse. Additional business opportunities include unique brand protection elements.

Following the announcement of UK-based Sirane Group as one of the press' first beta customers, Peter Ralten, Commercial and Business Development Director said: “At Sirane, we have been looking into digital print for a while now, realizing it is where the future lies. The HP Indigo 200K digital press, with its incredible increase in productivity, opens new business opportunities for us. With the unmatched HP Indigo quality and versatility, we can’t wait to see the results of adding it to our portfolio.”

The HP Indigo 200K digital press achieves efficient production with HP Indigo’s PrintOS software automation capabilities for batching, ganging, and variable data, as well as faster, accurate color match and workflow. Automation tools for operator efficiency, coupled with sustainable production, circular packaging and food packaging safety, all amount to an outstanding digital solution.

