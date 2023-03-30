Cleanroom Film and Bags (CFB), a division of C-P Flexible Packaging that is a trusted supplier of sterile cleanroom packaging for the medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace, semiconductor and food industries, has expanded its offering to include customized Tyvek® sterilizable packaging.

Ideal for medical devices, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic instruments, CFB’s sterilizable packaging made with Tyvek® material provides a superior microbial barrier, excellent puncture resistance, and exceptional tear strength. Meeting the highest level of sterilization standards, CFB’s Tyvek® sterilizable packaging is compatible with gamma, plasma, autoclave, EtO and steam sterilization methods, and is available in a range of formats including peelable pouches and header bags.

CFB’s package design capabilities paired with the company’s proprietary manufacturing process allows for a high degree of customization to meet the specific requirements of each application. CFB supplies manufacturers of wound care products, implants, inhalers, surgical devices and medical instruments with a reliable source of Tyvek® sterilizable packaging.

“CFB has spent the past 25 years building a reputation as a trusted supplier of medical packaging with superior quality and lead times,” said Michael Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging. “This expanded offering allows us to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for Tyvek® sterilizable packaging.”

To learn more about CFB’s sterilizable packaging, visit www.cleanroomfilm.com/healthcare.



