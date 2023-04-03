Vonco Products LLC, an industry-leading risk-free plastic products and packaging manufacturer, has recently announced the acquisition of Genesis Plastics Welding, marking the company’s third acquisition in as many years.

An ISO 13485-certified thermoplastics contract manufacturer, Genesis Plastics Welding is an Indiana-based company that provides world-class medical device innovations through frequency welding and heat-sealing.

“Vonco is on a mission to create more value by broadening the scope of our innovative services and product lines for our customers,” said Keith Smith, CEO of Vonco. “This acquisition will support our mission by merging the talent of both organizations and supporting our ability to produce even more end-to-end solutions for our customers. The addition will expand our plastic contract manufacturing capabilities within our current line of infection prevention, medical fluid bags and specimen transport products. Genesis Plastics Welding clients can expect to receive even greater quality, support, service, and innovation as both teams integrate.”

This acquisition will enable Vonco to provide exceptional support and value to clients who need specialty medical devices, fluid bags, flexible packaging, contract packaging and sterilization management.

For nearly three decades, Genesis has tailored its custom solutions to create value and reduce risk by providing breakthrough single-use fluid bags and other disposable healthcare products. Their expertise in RF welding, in combination with industry experience, helped leading OEMs with concept design, process and product validation, materials selection and evaluation, prototyping, product and process improvement, sterilization, PVC replacement and much more.

“We pride ourselves on staying on top of the latest industry trends and technologies to support and understand our clients’ business needs,” said Tom Ryder, CEO of Genesis. “We are assured to know that Vonco aligns with our passion to collaborate with current and future customers to manufacture life saving devices and provide solutions that enable innovation.”

To learn more about the acquisition, please visit www.vonco.com/genesis-plastics-welding.