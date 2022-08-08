B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, just announced the acquisition of Springfield Corrugated Box. Inc. in Agawam, Mass.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “This acquisition will allow us to provide more resources to our current East Coast clients while enhancing the services Springfield Corrugated Box clients have always enjoyed. As with every acquisition, we are laser-focused on ensuring that clients and employees only experience positive changes. One aspect that will not change is the unwavering dedication to excellence that both companies embody.”

Springfield Corrugated Box has been a full-service provider of corrugated products since 1979. The business is rooted in a commitment to strong client relationships and satisfied employees. The mission of Springfield Corrugated Box is to consistently provide the highest quality services in corrugated products and shipping supplies. The company, along with B2B Industrial Packaging, adheres to quality standards that are unsurpassed in the industry.

Springfield Corrugated Box President Bern Goodman said, “Our management team, support staff and our valued employees are all excited about the merger with B2B Industrial Packaging and are here to continue to service and support all of our valued customers and vendors better than ever.”

Springfield Corrugated Box clients will enjoy B2B Industrial Packaging’s nationwide distribution network and strong portfolio of channel partners along with a much larger product selection and more comprehensive services. In keeping with B2B Industrial Packaging’s commitment to being “Your National Neighbor” Springfield Corrugated Box clients will continue to receive the same individual attention, they have come to rely on.

As an advisor for Springfield Corrugated Box, Scott Daspin, Director of Investment Banking at Triad Securities Corp said, "I was pleased to play a key role in this highly beneficial acquisition. The personal service that Springfield Corrugated Box continues to provide is now powered by the national-scale resources that define B2B Industrial Packaging."

This is the 24th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging, the fastest-growing industrial packaging company in the U.S. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; All Packaging, Central Packaging and MillerBevco in Kansas; Alpine Packaging and Western Packaging in Oregon; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply, and Accurate Packaging & Fulfillment in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and Direct In Supply in Illinois.

Servicing more than 17,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. headquarters in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth Texas; Salinas, Hayward and Sacramento, Calif.; Portland, Eugene, Albany, Ore.; Kansas City and Shawnee, Kan.; Kalamazoo, Mich., Harrisburg, Pa., Oregon, Ill. and Agawam, Mass.

To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Emmy Perry at eperry@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.