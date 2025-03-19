ValorFlex Packaging Announces Acquisition of Jet Packaging Group

ValorFlex Packaging, a newly formed flexible packaging company, has acquired the assets of Jet Packaging Group, a renowned flexible packaging company known for its market share in lamination and flexographic printing. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for ValorFlex’s growth, expanding its market reach and enhancing its capabilities.

With this acquisition, ValorFlex Packaging aims to leverage Jet’s strengths to provide enhanced solutions, improved customer experiences, and innovative services. Integrating Jet’s talented team and advanced technology will strengthen ValorFlex’s position in the industry, ensuring greater value for clients and stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jet Packaging Group to the ValorFlex family,” said Thomas Hazlette, President / CEO of ValorFlex Packaging. “Their expertise in flexographic printing and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission. This acquisition enables us to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to our customers.”

Jet Packaging Group has built a strong reputation for personalized customer service, and its integration with ValorFlex Packaging will result in a seamless transition for existing customers while introducing new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for both companies,” said Eric Teeter CoFounder of Jet Packaging Group. “Joining forces with ValorFlex allows us to scale our impact and continue delivering high-quality solutions to our clients.”

For more information about the acquisition, please visit www.valorflexpkg.com.