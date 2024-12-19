Top

One of the biggest developments in food and beverage packaging took place shortly after our 2023 Top 100 list went to press in September of last year.

Mondelēz

Unilever

Starbucks

2024 Top 100 Chart In October 2023, Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Company, announced the completion of the previously announced separation of its North American cereal business, WK Kellogg Co, resulting in two independent, public companies. Kellanova is a global snacks-led powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic, world-class brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, and Eggo. Kellanova also stewards a suite of international cereal brands, including Kellogg's, Special K, and Coco Pops. While the company's corporate name has changed to Kellanova, the Kellogg's brand remains on its products around the world.

WK Kellogg’s brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Kellogg's Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked.

Kellanova ranked No. 40 in this year’s Top 100 list based on its annual revenue. WK Kellogg did not make the list.

Mars, Incorporated, in August announced its plans to acquire Kellanova. Since that deal has not yet been finalized (the transaction is expected to close during first half 2025), both Mars and Kellanova remain on this year’s list, with Mars taking the No. 9 spot.

With sustainable packaging at top of mind for companies around the world, it’s not surprising that our reporting included a December 2023 story about Kellanova reducing the amount of plastic used in three of its popular snack brands. That story can be found here.

Other food and beverage companies in our Top 100 list made headlines over the last year, and sustainability has been a common theme.

The Coca-Cola Company's 100% rPET bottle. Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company – which maintained its position in the No. 11 spot – announced in October that it has completed its portfolio expansion of 100% recycled plastic 20-oz bottles for Coca-Cola Trademark products (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Coke flavors) nationwide, thus achieving national adoption of 100% recycled plastic bottles for a sparkling brand across the United States.

Through the initiative, the company expected to avoid its use of new plastic by nearly 80 million pounds in 2024 – the equivalent of nearly 2 billion bottles. Additional details about Coca-Cola’s goals surrounding recycled content can be found here.

Mondelēz announced in November that, as part of a collaboration with Amcor, its Cadbury sharing bars will be wrapped in 80% certified recycled plastic packaging. Courtesy of Mondelēz International

Mondelēz

Mondelēz International took the No. 12 spot in this year’s list, moving up from the No. 14 spot last year. The company’s brands include Belvita, Honey Maid, Cadbury, Ritz, Oreo, Wheat Thins and Chips Ahoy!

Mondelēz was party to several sustainable packaging efforts in 2024.

DS Smith, a global provider of fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions, announced in February a second consecutive five-year contract agreement to be the sole supplier of corrugated packaging in Europe for Mondelēz. Via the agreement, new fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions will be implemented across European markets, and both companies will work together to reduce the use of single-use plastics. More information about the five-year deal can be found here.

In another development, Saica Group, one of the leading companies in packaging solutions, and Mondelēz joined forces to launch a new paper-based product targeted to multipacks-products for the confectionery, biscuits and chocolate markets. Additional details about that initiative can be found here.

Furthermore, Mondelēz announced in November that, as part of a collaboration with Amcor, its Cadbury sharing bars will be wrapped in 80% certified recycled plastic packaging. More information about that development is available here.

Unilever says its ambition is an end to plastic pollution through “reduction, circulation and collaboration,” and its Global Packaging R&D Centre is home to a specialist team of experts dedicated to making this vision a reality. Courtesy of Unilever

Unilever

Unilever – which held onto the No. 6 spot in this year’s list and which features brands such as Hellmann’s, Knorr and Ben & Jerry’s – announced in October its ambition to end plastic pollution through “reduction, circulation and collaboration.” Its Global Packaging R&D Centre is home to a specialist team of experts dedicated to making this vision a reality. Unilever has more than doubled its investment in materials science and technology in recent years. You can learn more about Unilever’s progress here.

Starbucks, Coca-Cola and other firms participated in a city-wide reusable cup project in Petaluma, California. Courtesy of Closed Loop Partners

Starbucks

Starbucks made the list once again, holding its position at the No. 13 spot.

One of the most intriguing stories of 2024 was that of Starbucks, Coca-Cola and other firms participating in a city-wide reusable cup project in Petaluma, California.

The Petaluma Reusable Cup Project involved the installation of more than 60 cup return bins across the city. After use and return, the reusable cups were collected, washed and recirculated for future uses by participating businesses and customers. You can learn more about the initiative here.