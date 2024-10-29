The Coca-Cola Company has completed its portfolio expansion of 100% recycled plastic* 20-oz bottles for Coca-Cola Trademark products (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Coke flavors) nationwide, achieving national adoption of 100% recycled plastic* bottles for a sparkling brand across the United States.

Through this initiative, the company expects to avoid its use of new plastic by nearly 80 million pounds in 2024 – the equivalent of nearly 2 billion bottles. This packaging shift also means a reduction of energy use, carbon emissions and waste with each 100% recycled plastic* bottle, helping The Coca-Cola Company take tangible steps toward its goal of having 50% recycled content in all bottles and cans by 2030, a key pillar of its World Without Waste strategy.

This progress builds off a successful history of implementing 100% recycled plastic* bottles – in 2021, Coca-Cola Trademark and DASANI brands pioneered the launch of 20-oz bottles created from 100% recycled plastic* in California, New York, and Texas, marking a groundbreaking innovation for the company before transitioning DASANI’s 20-oz, 1-liter and 1.5-liter bottles to 100% recycled plastic* across the United States in 2022.

The 20-oz 100% recycled plastic* Coca-Cola Trademark bottles can now be found at retailers all across the country. The new label features a prominent “Recycle Me Again” message to acknowledge the bottle contains recycled content and to inspire people to take action and recycle their bottles so that they have the possibility of being remade again.

* excluding cap and label

